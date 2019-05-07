Economy Ministry Estimates GDP Growth At 2.2% In Q1

The Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine has estimated the gross domestic product growth at 2.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

This follows from the data provided by the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The economic growth was supported by active operation of construction enterprises and foreign economic activity in the field of services (transport, retail, education, health care and banking sector).

However, a number of factors constrained the production activity in some industrial sectors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine has estimated the GDP growth at 2.4% in the first quarter of 2019.