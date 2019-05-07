subscribe to newsletter
  U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Yovanovitch Will Finish Her Work Late In May
U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Yovanovitch Will Finish Her Work Late In May

Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, will complete her work in Ukraine late in May.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the Government.

The press service has not informed about the date for appointment of the next U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

The press service noted that the United States will continue cooperating with Ukraine in promoting reforms required to ensure long-term success of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko has expressed full support to Ambassador Yovanovitch.

