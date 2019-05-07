PGO To Initiate Forceful Bringing Of Poroshenko To Interrogation After Inauguration Of New President

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) intends to initiate forceful bringing of President Petro Poroshenko to the PGO after inauguration of the president-elect.\r\nSerhii Horbatiuk, the head of the special investigations department of the PGO, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nHe also said that if Poroshenko ignores his summoning to the PGO again, the PGO will appeal to a court to fine him.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko has not arrived at the PGO for interrogation.\r\nNo reasons have been provided.\r\nThe PGO intended to again summon Poroshenko for interrogation.