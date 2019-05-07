subscribe to newsletter
  • International Reserves Down 0.5% To USD 20.5 Billion In April
International Reserves Down 0.5% To USD 20.5 Billion In April

In April 2019, the international reserves decreased by 0.5% to USD 20.5 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at May 1, the international reserves remained at the level of USD 20.525 billion.

In April, despite favorable situation in the foreign currency market, they decreased by 0.5% due to significant volume of payments on the state debt.

In general, the dynamics of the reserves during the month was determined by inter alia fulfilment of Ukraine’s obligations on the state debt.

In April, a total of USD 881.7 million was channelled into the redemption of the state and state-secured debt in foreign currency.

The expenditures were partially compensated with earnings from placement of foreign currency-denominated government domestic loan bonds for USD 416.6 million and EUR 2.6 million.

The net purchase of foreign currency by the NBU in the interbank foreign currency market ensured replenishment of the reserves by USD 299.9 million.

As at May 1, 2019, the amount of the international reserves covered 3.4 months of future import.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Ukraine’s international reserves rose by 10.6% to USD 20.8 billion as at January 1, 2019.

Больше новостей о: NBU international reserves state debt foreign currency market

