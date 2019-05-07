International Reserves Down 0.5% To USD 20.5 Billion In April

In April 2019, the international reserves decreased by 0.5% to USD 20.5 billion.\r\nThe National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAs at May 1, the international reserves remained at the level of USD 20.525 billion.\r\nIn April, despite favorable situation in the foreign currency market, they decreased by 0.5% due to significant volume of payments on the state debt.\r\nIn general, the dynamics of the reserves during the month was determined by inter alia fulfilment of Ukraine’s obligations on the state debt.\r\nIn April, a total of USD 881.7 million was channelled into the redemption of the state and state-secured debt in foreign currency.\r\nThe expenditures were partially compensated with earnings from placement of foreign currency-denominated government domestic loan bonds for USD 416.6 million and EUR 2.6 million.\r\nThe net purchase of foreign currency by the NBU in the interbank foreign currency market ensured replenishment of the reserves by USD 299.9 million.\r\nAs at May 1, 2019, the amount of the international reserves covered 3.4 months of future import.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Ukraine’s international reserves rose by 10.6% to USD 20.8 billion as at January 1, 2019.