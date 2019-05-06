subscribe to newsletter
26.35 26.8
29.3 30
˟
06 May 2019, Monday, 17:56 22
Politics 2019-05-06T21:32:13+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poroshenko Appoints Syrskyi To Replace Nayev As JFO Commander

Poroshenko Appoints Syrskyi To Replace Nayev As JFO Commander

President Petro Poroshenko has appointed Oleksandr Syrskyi to replace Serhii Nayev as the commander of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

Poroshenko announced this in Donetsk region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A decision was made to rotate the leadership of the JFO at the proposal of Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak and Chief of General Staff Viktor Muzhenko, and I have decided to back the Ministry of Defense’s decision by appointing Oleksandr Syrskyi as the commander of the JFO," he said.

Until his appointment, Syrskyi was the deputy chief of general staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He participated in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in Donbas and headed the ATO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nayev became the commander of the Joint Forces Operation in March 2018.

Больше новостей о: President Petro Poroshenko commander JFO Serhii Nayev Oleksandr Syrskyi

Archive
News
Poroshenko Appoints Syrskyi To Replace Nayev As JFO Commander 17:56
Poroshenko Orders Poltorak To Increase Fringe Benefit Of Ukrainian Soldiers At Front Line By UAH 5,000 To UAH 17,000 17:47
Court Denies NBU Lifting Arrest From Assets Of Kolomoiskyi 17:44
PGO Summons President Poroshenko For Interrogation As Witness On May 7 17:40
Lutsenko Seeing No Legal And Moral Grounds To Resign 17:38
more news
Poroshenko Declares UAH 325 Million Of Income For 2019 12:40
NBU's Net Currency Purchase In Interbank USD 300 Million In April 12:36
Ruban Returns To Ukraine 12:44
Motor Sich Airline To Cancel Kyiv - Lviv - Uzhhorod Flight From May 17 12:53
ERU TRADING Offers Lowest Price Of UAH 1 Billion In Ukrtransgaz’s Tender For Procurement Of 154 Million Cubic Meters Of Gas 12:48
more news
NBU's Net Currency Purchase In Interbank USD 300 Million In April 12:36
Poroshenko Declares UAH 325 Million Of Income For 2019 12:40
Ruban Returns To Ukraine 12:44
ERU TRADING Offers Lowest Price Of UAH 1 Billion In Ukrtransgaz’s Tender For Procurement Of 154 Million Cubic Meters Of Gas 12:48
Motor Sich Airline To Cancel Kyiv - Lviv - Uzhhorod Flight From May 17 12:53
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok