Poroshenko Appoints Syrskyi To Replace Nayev As JFO Commander

President Petro Poroshenko has appointed Oleksandr Syrskyi to replace Serhii Nayev as the commander of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

Poroshenko announced this in Donetsk region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A decision was made to rotate the leadership of the JFO at the proposal of Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak and Chief of General Staff Viktor Muzhenko, and I have decided to back the Ministry of Defense’s decision by appointing Oleksandr Syrskyi as the commander of the JFO," he said.

Until his appointment, Syrskyi was the deputy chief of general staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He participated in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in Donbas and headed the ATO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nayev became the commander of the Joint Forces Operation in March 2018.