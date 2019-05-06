Poroshenko Orders Poltorak To Increase Fringe Benefit Of Ukrainian Soldiers At Front Line By UAH 5,000 To UAH 17,000

Poroshenko Orders Poltorak To Increase Fringe Benefit Of Ukrainian Soldiers At Front Line By UAH 5,000 To UAH

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has ordered Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak to increase fringe benefit of Ukrainian soldiers at the front line by UAH 5,000 to UAH 17,000.

President Poroshenko announced this during his trip to the zone of the Joint Forces Operation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In early March 2019, following instructions from President Poroshenko Minister Poltorak increased fringe benefit of Ukrainian soldiers at the front line by UAH 2,000 to UAH 12,000 from April 1.

President Poroshenko says that Ukrainian soldiers at the frontline will receive more than UAH 27,000 monthly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, outlays for the payroll of the Ukrainian military for 2019 increased by 41% to UAH 49.6 billion.