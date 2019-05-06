subscribe to newsletter
06 May 2019, Monday
Court Denies NBU Lifting Arrest From Assets Of Kolomoiskyi

The Kyiv Appeal Court has denied the National Bank of Ukraine satisfying a complaint on lifting arrest from assets of companies affiliated with former co-owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

This is said in the court ruling of April 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The assets include a grain terminal, 15 land plots in Ivano-Frankivsk region, Zhovtnevyi hotel in Dnipro, 34 land plots in Odesa region, apartments.

The NBU wanted to lift the arrest from the assets as they had been arrested by the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv in 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, 2019, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv ruled that the nationalization of PrivatBank was illegal after considering a lawsuit by the bank’s former co-owner Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

On April 20, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv decided to terminate Ihor Kolomoiskyi's personal guarantee agreement on PrivatBank's refinancing loans received before state entered the capital of the bank.

