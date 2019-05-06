subscribe to newsletter
Lutsenko Seeing No Legal And Moral Grounds To Resign

Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko, sees no legal and moral grounds to resign.

He said this to the press at the Jewish forum in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the prosecutor's office law provides for only two cases when the prosecutor general can be reshuffled: either he/she wants to resign or the Verkhovna Rada dismisses him/her.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said he was ready to reshuffle Yurii Lutsenko with another person.

