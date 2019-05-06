subscribe to newsletter
  Motor Sich Airline To Cancel Kyiv - Lviv - Uzhhorod Flight From May 17
Motor Sich Airline To Cancel Kyiv - Lviv - Uzhhorod Flight From May 17

The Motor Sich airline (Zaporizhia) intends to cancel the Kyiv - Lviv - Uzhhorod flight from May 17.

The representative of the airline said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the booking system, booking tickets in this direction after May 10 is not possible.

“Because after May 10, the flight is no longer operating,” the airline explained.

The representative did not provide any other details.

At the same time, when asked about the possible resumption of the flight in the future, she replied that "everything is possible."

Flights on the route Kyiv - Lviv - Uzhhorod are performed on Fridays.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Motor Sich airline launched the Kyiv - Lviv - Uzhhorod flight on March 15.

Earlier, Infrastructure Minister, Volodymyr Omelian, said that he had fulfilled the instructions of President Petro Poroshenko to resume regular flights with the Uzhhorod airport (Zakarpattia region).

Ukraine and Slovakia intend to determine the conditions for the use of part of the airspace of Slovakia for flights from the Uzhhorod airport.

When performing flights from Uzhhorod, airplanes must violate the airspace of Slovakia, which was regulated by a bilateral agreement until 2016.

The condition for the resumption of air traffic was obtaining a certificate of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

In December 2018, EASA granted Ukraerorukh a certificate of compliance with EU standards.

The EASA certificate certifies that Ukraerorukh is in compliance with EU standards and is the basis for obtaining rights from the Slovak side to provide air traffic services in the airspace of Slovakia, which is necessary for maneuvering aircraft that will perform operations at the Uzhhorod airfield according to flight rules on instruments.

