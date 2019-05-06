subscribe to newsletter
  ERU TRADING Offers Lowest Price Of UAH 1 Billion In Ukrtransgaz's Tender For Procurement Of 154 Million Cubic Meters Of Gas
06 May 2019
ERU TRADING Offers Lowest Price Of UAH 1 Billion In Ukrtransgaz’s Tender For Procurement Of 154 Million Cubic Meters Of Gas

The ERU TRADING company has offered the lowest price of UAH 1.087 billion in a tender carried out by the Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, for procurement of 154 million cubic meters of gas.

This follows from the data posted in the ProZorro procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The gas is expected for delivery between May 1 and December 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrtransgaz has cancelled the tender for procurement of 816 million cubic meters of gas for UAH 5.914 billion.

