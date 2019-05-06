Poroshenko Declares UAH 325 Million Of Income For 2019

President Petro Poroshenko has declared UAH 325 million of income since January 1, 2019.

This is said in the data posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This year, his income made UAH 210.1 million in dividends from the Prime Asset Management Closed Non-Diversified Corporate Investment Fund public joint-stock company; UAH 104.1 million of a compensation from the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine for the cost of government domestic loan bonds acquired; and UAH 4.6 million of investment income from government domestic loan bonds refund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko declared UAH 1.6 billion of income for 2018, up 96 times year over year.