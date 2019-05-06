NBU's Net Currency Purchase In Interbank USD 300 Million In April

In April, the net purchase of foreign currency by the National Bank in the interbank foreign currency market provided replenishment of reserves by USD 300 million.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in April, favorable situation was preserved in the foreign currency market.

The supply of foreign currency from banks’ clients exceeded the demand for it.

As a result, in the most part of the month, revaluation trend predominated in the foreign currency market and the hryvnia strengthened by 2.3% month over month against dollar and by 3.1% month over month against euro.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first quarter of 2019, the net currency purchase by the National Bank of Ukraine in the interbank foreign currency market allowed replenishment of reserves by USD 625 million.

In the first quarter of 2019, the NBU acquired almost USD 792 million in the interbank foreign currency market.

Over a half, in particular, USD 417.5 million, was purchased through interventions at the best rate.

In the said period, the NBU sold almost USD 167 million in the interbank foreign currency market, of which USD 108.5 million was sold through interventions at the best exchange rate.