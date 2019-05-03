subscribe to newsletter
  • Armed Forces Begin Testing Obolon-A Artillery Fire-Control System
03 May 2019, Friday, 17:54 19
Armed Forces Begin Testing Obolon-A Artillery Fire-Control System

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun testing the Obolon-A artillery fire-control system.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The system contains no components from Russia.

It consists only of components manufactured in Ukraine or supplied by Western countries.

The system will go into service in the Armed Forces and its mass production will begin after successful completion of these tests.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Neptun cruise missiles were tested successfully on April 5.

