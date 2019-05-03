Armed Forces Begin Testing Obolon-A Artillery Fire-Control System

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun testing the Obolon-A artillery fire-control system.\r\nThe press service of the Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe system contains no components from Russia.\r\nIt consists only of components manufactured in Ukraine or supplied by Western countries.\r\nThe system will go into service in the Armed Forces and its mass production will begin after successful completion of these tests.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Neptun cruise missiles were tested successfully on April 5.