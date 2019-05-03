subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyi's Advisers Danyliuk And Riaboshapka Discuss Tightening Of Sanctions On Russia With EU Ambassadors
03 May 2019, Friday, 17:51
Zelenskyi's Advisers Danyliuk And Riaboshapka Discuss Tightening Of Sanctions On Russia With EU Ambassadors

President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s adviser Oleksandr Danyliuk, who is a former minister of finance, and his adviser on anti-corruption policy Ruslan Riaboshapka have discussed the issue of tightening the sanctions against Russia with ambassadors of member countries of the European Union.

Zelenskyi’s press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We were assured of full support. There is an understanding that it is necessary to tighten the sanctions against Russia,” Danyliuk said.

The parties also discussed intensification of work within the Normandy format (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France) and countering Russian provocations, particularly the issuance of Russian passports to residents of Donbas.

According to Danyliuk, Zelenskyi’s team also intends to focus on solving humanitarian problems, such as restoration of the bridge in Stanytsia Luhansk.

Besides, Danyliuk and Riaboshapka met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s diplomatic advisers on May 3 and meetings with European Council President Donald Tusk’s political advisers are planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danyliuk and Riaboshapka have met with EU ambassadors in Brussels (Belgium).

