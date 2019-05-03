Center For Combating Corruption: Constitutional Court Head Shevchuk Denied U.S. Visa

The Constitutional Court’s Chief Justice Stanislav Shevchuk has been denied a United States visa.

The Center for Combating Corruption announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Center for Combating Corruption does not expect the United States to cancel the visas of all the Constitutional Court judges and parliamentarians involved in the abolition of criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court ruled on February 26 that the Ukrainian Criminal Code’s Article 368-2 on criminal prosecution of officials for illegal enrichment was unconstitutional.