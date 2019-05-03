Naftogaz Not Lowers Gas Price Yet

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company has not yet reduced the price of gas, as previously planned from May 1.

Representatives of regional gas branches reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Naftogaz did not send any contracts and the resolution was not officially published, it was only at the level of statements in the media," the Mykolaivgaz gas distribution company reported.

The Volyngaz gas distribution company reported that Naftogaz did not send gas purchase contracts at a reduced price.

The representative of Volyngaz also announced that they were awaiting the publication of an official document on gas price reduction in the coming days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company agreed to cut the gas price for households and heating companies in May by 3.54% or UAH 303 to UAH 8,247/1,000 cubic meters (the end retail price), however, no information about the agreement documentation was received.