Russia Refuses To Participate In Hearings At International Tribunal For The Law Of The Sea Of Case Upon Capture Of 3 Vessels And 24 Ukrainian Seamen

Russia Refuses To Participate In Hearings At International Tribunal For The Law Of The Sea Of Case Upon Captur

The Russian Federation has refused to take part in the hearings at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea of the case upon capture of three Ukrainian vessels and detention of 24 Ukrainian navy sailors.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine for European integration, Olena Zerkal, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Tribunal will pass its decision before late May.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is asking the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea to oblige Russia to release 24 seamen and the three vessels.

On November 25, 2018, Russian military captured two Ukrainian motorboats and one naval towboat in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

Besides, they detained 24 Ukrainian navy sailors.