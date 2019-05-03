Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Amounts To USD 650 Million In March

The deficit of the current account of balance of payments in March made USD 650 million.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In March, the deficit made 4.7% of the gross domestic product.

In March, commodities export rose faster than the import – 7.1% and 6.7% respectively over February.

In February, the import rose by 13.9% and the export grew by 7.5%.

In the first quarter of 2019, the deficit of the current account made USD 422 million or 1.4% of the GDP.

The amount of commodity export made USD 4 billion.

Foodstuff export was partially levelled by a decrease in exportation of ferrous and non-ferrous metals (by 12.6%).

The amount from commodity import equalled USD 4.8 billion.

The volume of energy import decreased by 9.8% thanks to a decrease in importation of gas and oil.

The net inflow of direct foreign investments is estimated at USD 263 million (USD 148 million in March 2018).

The real sector obtained 78% of the overall volume of direct foreign investments.

The surplus of the net liquidity balance made USD 652 million (the deficit in March 2018 made USD 76 million).

The amount of international reserves rose by USD 492 million, and the payments on the debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) made USD 160 million.

As at April 1, 2019, the amount of international reserves made USD 20.6 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments in 2018 made USD 4.7 billion, the balance-of-payments surplus made USD 2.9 billion.