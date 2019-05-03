State Budget Deficit UAH 0.9 Billion In 4M - Finance Ministry

In the first four months of 2019, the state budget deficit amounted to UAH 0.9 billion.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first four months of 2019, expenditures for defense, social protection, debt servicing, and subsidies to local budgets were fully financed under payment instructions.

The state budget deficit made UAH 0.9 billion at the approved annual indicator of UAH 90 billion.

The deficit was financed at the expense of the state borrowings.

Earnings from privatization made UAH 190.7 million.

State budget revenue in the first four months of 2019 rose by 18.2% year over year to UAH 322.6 billion.

They amounted to 95.7% of the specified budget spending report.

In April, the budget spending report was revised after receipt of the National Bank of Ukraine’s profit of UAH 47.6 billion in April.

At the same time, the target of the revenues of the general fund of the state budget was shortfall.

They made 93.2% of the overall budget spending report for the said period.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first quarter of 2019, the Finance Ministry attracted UAH 57.5 billion, USD 1 billion and EUR 39 million to the state budget from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.