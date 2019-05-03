Ukraine Ups Gas Transit By 5.6% To 29.3 Billion Cubic Meters In 4M

In the first four months of 2019, Ukraine boosted gas transit via its gas transport system under the contract with the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom by 5.6% or 1,552 million cubic meters year over year to 29.257 million cubic meters.\r\nThe Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nIn the first four months of 2019, a total of 1.198 billion cubic meters of gas was transited via Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova.\r\nIn April 2019, the transit rose by 8.4% or 639 million cubic meters year over year to 8.25 billion cubic meters.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, Ukraine lowered gas transit by 7.2% or 6.7 billion cubic meters year over year to 86.77 billion cubic meters.