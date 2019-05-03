Poltorak Surprised With Kolomoiskyi's Statement On Civil War In Ukraine

Minister of Defense, Stepan Poltorak, is surprised with the statement made by businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi who called the Ukrainian-Russian military conflict in Donbas a civil war.

The minister said this on the air of the Priamyi TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that Ukraine has counteracted the military aggression of the Russian Federation for already five years.

At the same time, the minister noted he would not like to give any estimations to the Kolomoiskyi’s statements, as he remembered how well the businessman helped the Ukrainian army in 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi intends to return to Ukraine if Volodymyr Zelenskyi elected as the new President of Ukraine.