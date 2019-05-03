subscribe to newsletter
03 May 2019, Friday
Politics
Ukrainian news
Holos Ukrainy And Uriadovyi Kurier Publish Results Of Presidential Election, Zelenskyi’s Inauguration Not Later Than June 2

The Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper and the Uriadovyi Kurier official governmental newspaper have published the results of the presidential election, therefore, the inauguration of Volodymyr Zelenskyi will have to take place not later than June 2.

The results were published on Friday, May 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the Law of Ukraine On Presidential Election In Ukraine, the official announcement of results is their publishing in the aforementioned newspapers.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi will officially take his office after taking the oath at the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, Zelenskyi said that the Central Election Commission was purposefully protracting announcement of the presidential election results to not let him disband the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (which is possible only before May 27).

