Avakov Gets Highest Salary Among Members Of Cabinet In March

Minister of Interior Affairs Arsen Avakov received the highest salary among members of the Cabinet of Ministers in March.

This is evidenced by the responses of the secretariat of the government and ministries to the requests of Ukrainian News Agency.

Thus, Avakov's salary in March amounted to UAH 119,200.

Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak followed the second, as after tax he received UAH 81,000, and Finance Minister Oksana Markarova was the third (UAH 59,900 was accrued).

The lowest salary in the Cabinet of Ministers in March was that of Acting Minister of Healthcare Ulyana Suprun - UAH 26,300 and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman - UAH 37,000.

Minister of Information Policy Yurii Stets received no salary in March.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the minimum salary increased by UAH 450 or 12.1% to UAH 4,173 from January 1, 2019.