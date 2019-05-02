subscribe to newsletter
26.35 26.75
29.3 29.85
˟
02 May 2019, Thursday, 17:32 10
Politics 2019-05-02T17:33:57+03:00
Ukrainian news
Avakov Gets Highest Salary Among Members Of Cabinet In March

Avakov Gets Highest Salary Among Members Of Cabinet In March

Minister of Interior Affairs Arsen Avakov received the highest salary among members of the Cabinet of Ministers in March.

This is evidenced by the responses of the secretariat of the government and ministries to the requests of Ukrainian News Agency.

Thus, Avakov's salary in March amounted to UAH 119,200.

Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak followed the second, as after tax he received UAH 81,000, and Finance Minister Oksana Markarova was the third (UAH 59,900 was accrued).

The lowest salary in the Cabinet of Ministers in March was that of Acting Minister of Healthcare Ulyana Suprun - UAH 26,300 and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman - UAH 37,000.

Minister of Information Policy Yurii Stets received no salary in March.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the minimum salary increased by UAH 450 or 12.1% to UAH 4,173 from January 1, 2019.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers Arsen Avakov salary

Archive
News
Legendary board №90: helicopter repaired after being shot in Donbas and successfully fulfills tasks in DR Congo 19:25
Avakov Gets Highest Salary Among Members Of Cabinet In March 17:32
Zelenskyi’s Defense Expert Aparshyn Opposes Restoration Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Arsenal 17:28
U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo, Chancellor Merkel Will Discuss Ukraine On May 7 17:25
Mukachevo - Kosice Train Will Be Launched On June 9 - Ukrzaliznytsia 17:20
more news
Russia Refuses To Extradite And Naturalizes 2 Ex-Officials Suspected Of Involvement In Tragic Events In Odesa On May 2, 2014 12:55
NACP Will Publish Analysis Of Final Financial Reporting From Zelenskyi And Poroshenko Before May 21 12:48
UN Monitoring Mission: Ukrainian Law Enforcers’ Investigation Into Odesa Tragedy Of May 2, 2014 Ineffective 12:26
Gazprom Will Appeal Against Arrest Of Its Assets In Luxembourg Under Respective Naftogaz's Appeal 12:32
PrivatBank Decides To Pay UAH 11.52 Billion In Dividends For 2018 12:44
more news
Russia Refuses To Extradite And Naturalizes 2 Ex-Officials Suspected Of Involvement In Tragic Events In Odesa On May 2, 2014 12:55
UN Monitoring Mission: Ukrainian Law Enforcers’ Investigation Into Odesa Tragedy Of May 2, 2014 Ineffective 12:26
NACP Will Publish Analysis Of Final Financial Reporting From Zelenskyi And Poroshenko Before May 21 12:48
Gazprom Will Appeal Against Arrest Of Its Assets In Luxembourg Under Respective Naftogaz's Appeal 12:32
PrivatBank Decides To Pay UAH 11.52 Billion In Dividends For 2018 12:44
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok