  • Single Treasury Account Balance Up 2.5 Times To UAH 36.9 Billion In April
02 May 2019, Thursday, 17:15 12
Economy 2019-05-02T17:16:58+03:00
Ukrainian news
Single Treasury Account Balance Up 2.5 Times To UAH 36.9 Billion In April

In April 2019, the single treasury account balance increased 2.5 times from UAH 14.863 billion (as at April 1) to UAH 36.850 billion (as at May 1).

The State Treasury Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Minimum single treasury account balance was on March 1, 2019 - UAH 8.196 billion - and the highest one was on May 1 - UAH 36.850 billion.

In 2018, the balance increased from UAH 5.099 billion to UAH 9.861 billion.

In 2017, the balance decreased from UAH 14.258 billion to UAH 5.1 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the treasury single account is a system of budget accounts of bodies of the State Treasury Service, on which taxes, fees and other payments of the state budget are accrued and from which the State Treasury Service bodies make payments to business entities that have performed works or rendered services to budget funds administrators.

