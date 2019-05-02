NACP Will Publish Analysis Of Final Financial Reporting From Zelenskyi And Poroshenko Before May 21

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) will publish its analysis of final financial reporting on application of funds from election funds of Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Petro Poroshenko not later than May 21.

Press service of the NACP has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Thursday, the NACP approved the analysis of the final financial reporting from the presidential candidates in the first round of the presidential election on March 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 30, the Central Election Commission recognized Zelenskyi as the president-elect.

Zelenskyi received 73.22% of votes thus being supported by 13.5 million people and Poroshenko – 24,45% (4.5 million people) in the second round of the presidential election that took place on April 21.