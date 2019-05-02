PrivatBank Decides To Pay UAH 11.52 Billion In Dividends For 2018

PrivatBank has decided to pay UAH 11.52 billion (90% of its net profit for 2018) in dividends to the stockholder of the bank, the state represented by the Finance Ministry.

This follows from the annual reporting of PrivatBank approved by its supervisory board and stockholder, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the annual reporting of the bank approved by the Ernst&Young audit company, the PrivatBank's net profit for 2018 made UAH 12.798 billion.

Net assets of the bank as at early 2019 amounted to UAH 278 billion, liabilities were UAH 246.5 billion and the capital – UAH 31.5 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 18, 2016, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine took the decision on nationalization of PrivatBank.