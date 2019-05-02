subscribe to newsletter
  UN Monitoring Mission: Ukrainian Law Enforcers' Investigation Into Odesa Tragedy Of May 2, 2014 Ineffective
02 May 2019
UN Monitoring Mission: Ukrainian Law Enforcers’ Investigation Into Odesa Tragedy Of May 2, 2014 Ineffective

The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine considers that the investigation carried out by Ukrainian law enforcers into the mass death of people in disorders in Odesa on May 2, 2014 is ineffective.

Head of the Mission, Fiona Frazer, has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that 28 of 29 suspects of the mass disorders were separatists.

At the same time, both separatists and pro-Ukrainian activists were taking part in the clashes.

She noted that five of six murders in downtown Odesa on May 2, 2014 had not been investigated at all.

Besides, the death of 42 people during the fire at the Trade Unions House has not been investigated as well.

She said that a number of activists are systematically disrupt court hearings in the case upon the Odesa tragedy of May 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 2, 2014, a total of 48 people were killed in the clashes between separatists and Ukrainian protesters.

Most of them were killed in the fire at the Trade Unions House in Odesa.

