CEC To Announce Presidential Election Results On April 30 After Expiration Of Deadline For Appeals

The Central Election Commission (CEC) plans to announce the results of the second round of the presidential elections on April 30, when the deadline for all appeals related to election-result protocols from district election commissions will expire.

The Central Election Commission’s Secretary Natalia Bernatska announced this to the Ukrainian News agency.

Under Ukrainian law, the Central Election Commission is obliged to announce the election results no later than May 1.

If the election results are announced on April 30, then the inauguration of the newly elected president should take place no later than May 30.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, preliminary data from all polling stations indicates that Volodymyr Zelenskyi won 73.22% of the votes in the second round of the presidential elections that took place on April 21 (13.5 million votes) and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko won 24.45% (4.5 million votes).

Zelenskyi said on April 25 .that the Central Election Commission was delaying the official announcement of the election results to ensure that his inauguration would be scheduled for a date when dissolution of the parliament would no longer be possible under the law (that is, after May 27).

The Central Election Commission has described this claim as baseless and said that it is working unprecedentedly quickly.