Klimkin Intending To Stay If Zelenskyi Has Same Points Of View On Foreign Policies

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin intends to continue his work if his positions and the positions of Volodymyr Zelenskyi are close.

He announced this at a joint briefing with Foreign Minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Minister Klimkin refused to tell the press whether he had met with Zelenskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, upcoming Ukrainian president Zelenskyi said he would continue the Minsk process.