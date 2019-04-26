subscribe to newsletter
  EBRD: Acceptance Tests Of Confinement Over Chornobyl NPP's Power Unit No. 4 Successfully Completed
26 April 2019
EBRD: Acceptance Tests Of Confinement Over Chornobyl NPP's Power Unit No. 4 Successfully Completed

Acceptance tests of a new safe confinement (protective structure above the Shelter facility) above the power unit No. 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (Chornobyl NPP, Kyiv region) have been successfully completed.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The successful completion of the 72-hour trial operation of the facility on the eve of the 33-year anniversary of the 1986 accident marks a safe physical completion of the construction of a new shelter erected over the destroyed building of the 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant," reads the statement.

It is noted that the new safe confinement will prevent further release of radioactive materials into the environment and for a long period will ensure the safety of works on dismantling the old shelter and the destroyed power unit itself, as well as the removal of radioactive waste.

It is also noted that the total cost of the new safe confinement construction was more than EUR 2.1 billion.

"The construction of the new safe confinement is part of a shelter creation plan designed to transform the Chornobyl site into an environmentally safe facility. To date, the EBRD has allocated over EUR 715 million of its own funds to support the Chornobyl projects, including the construction of the new safe confinement," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko predicted that in December 2018 the new safe confinement would be put into operation over the destroyed Chornobyl NPP.

On April 6, 1986, an explosion occurred at the 4th power unit of the Chornobyl NPP, which caused the largest industrial catastrophe in world history.

In 1986, a concrete sarcophagus, known as the Shelter facility, was built above it to isolate the destroyed power unit.

In 2016, the advance of a new confinement with a service life of 100 years onto the old sarcophagus was completed.

On April 17, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a bill on the allocation of UAH 6.6 billion until 2020 for the Chornobyl NPP decommissioning program and the conversion of the Shelter facility into an environmentally safe system.

