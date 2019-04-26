Rozenko: Cabinet Introduces Automatic Recalculation Of Utility Subsidies For Households From May 1

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko says the Cabinet of Ministers has introduced automatic recalculation of utility subsidies for households from May 1, 2019.

He announced this at a plenary session meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on April 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One week ago the Cabinet of Ministers adopted amendments to the system of subsidies… We have decided that 90% of households that are beneficiaries of the subsidies will have automatic recalculation of subsidies for the next heating season," he said.

He says the government will continue to improve the system of payment of subsidies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vice Prime Minister Rozenko said the Cabinet of Ministers intended to cancel the requirement to submit papers for prolongation of subsidies for majority of households from May 2019.