subscribe to newsletter
26.3 26.75
29.3 30
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Rozenko: Cabinet Introduces Automatic Recalculation Of Utility Subsidies For Households From May 1
26 April 2019, Friday, 17:31 14
Economy 2019-04-26T20:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rozenko: Cabinet Introduces Automatic Recalculation Of Utility Subsidies For Households From May 1

Rozenko: Cabinet Introduces Automatic Recalculation Of Utility Subsidies For Households From May 1

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko says the Cabinet of Ministers has introduced automatic recalculation of utility subsidies for households from May 1, 2019.

He announced this at a plenary session meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on April 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One week ago the Cabinet of Ministers adopted amendments to the system of subsidies… We have decided that 90% of households that are beneficiaries of the subsidies will have automatic recalculation of subsidies for the next heating season," he said.

He says the government will continue to improve the system of payment of subsidies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vice Prime Minister Rozenko said the Cabinet of Ministers intended to cancel the requirement to submit papers for prolongation of subsidies for majority of households from May 2019.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers subsidies Pavlo Rozenko utility subsidies

Archive
News
CEC To Announce Presidential Election Results On April 30 After Expiration Of Deadline For Appeals 17:52
Klimkin Intending To Stay If Zelenskyi Has Same Points Of View On Foreign Policies 17:49
EBRD: Acceptance Tests Of Confinement Over Chornobyl NPP's Power Unit No. 4 Successfully Completed 17:42
Rozenko: Cabinet Introduces Automatic Recalculation Of Utility Subsidies For Households From May 1 17:31
Rada To Consider Draft Resolution On Termination Of Results Of Voting On Law On Provision Of Functioning Of Ukrainian As Official Language On May 14 17:28
more news
World’s first cyborg Neil Harbisson gives a lecture in Kyiv 13:54
EU Delegation Head Mingarelli Seeing No Threats To Visa-Free Travels After Election Of Zelenskyi As President Of Ukraine 13:34
Belarus Resumes Gasoline And Diesel Fuel Supplies To Ukraine And Poland 18:57
President Will Be Able To Disband Rada Until June 14 – Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk 17:57
EBRD Plans To Increase Investment In Ukrainian Economy Twice To USD 1 Billion In 2019 13:29
more news
Rada Adopts Law On Provision Of Functioning Of Ukrainian As Official Language 13:19
United Nations Urges Zelenskyi To Step Up Efforts On Implementation Of Minsk Agreements And On Restoring Constructive Dialogue With Russia 13:00
CEC Accepts Originals Of Protocols On Results Of Voting In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election From All 199 District Commissions 13:15
Rada To Consider Draft Resolution On Termination Of Results Of Voting On Law On Provision Of Functioning Of Ukrainian As Official Language On May 14 17:28
President Will Be Able To Disband Rada Until June 14 – Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk 17:57
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok