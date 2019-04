Rada To Consider Draft Resolution On Termination Of Results Of Voting On Law On Provision Of Functioning Of Ukrainian As Official Language On May 14

Rada To Consider Draft Resolution On Termination Of Results Of Voting On Law On Provision Of Functioning Of Uk

The Verkhovna Rada will consider draft resolutions on termination of results of voting on the law on provision of functioning of Ukrainian as official language on May 14.

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy announced this at a plenary session meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft resolutions cannot be considered on Friday as MPs have two days after adoption of a law to register such resolutions.

The Verkhovna Rada has registered four resolutions on termination of results of voting on the law on provision of functioning of Ukrainian as official language.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on provision of functioning of Ukrainian as official language.