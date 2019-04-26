CEC Accepts Originals Of Protocols On Results Of Voting In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election From All 199 District Commissions

CEC Accepts Originals Of Protocols On Results Of Voting In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election From All 199 Dis

The Central Election Commission (CEC) accepted the original paper protocols with wet stamps on the results of voting in precincts in the second round of the presidential election on April 21 from all 199 district election commissions.

The CEC's press-service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 26, the CEC under the chairmanship of Tetiana Slipachuk, after a break in the meeting, continued to accept and announce the protocols of the district election commissions on the results of the re-voting in the presidential election.

The CEC accepted for consideration and further processing protocols on the results of voting in the second round of election from the district election commissions of two territorial electoral districts.

Also, the CEC accepted one protocol marked “Revised”.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, officially, the election results must be established on the basis of the originals of the paper protocols of the district election commissions on the voting of citizens at the polling stations by the CEC not later than May 1.

The inauguration of the President-elect must take place not later than May 31.