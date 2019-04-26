subscribe to newsletter
  UAH 13 Billion To Be Allocated For Preparation For 2019/2020 Heating Season – Kruhliak
UAH 13 Billion To Be Allocated For Preparation For 2019/2020 Heating Season – Kruhliak

Deputy Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing and Public Utility Economy of Ukraine, Eduard Kruhliak, states that in compliance with the plans of the regional state administrations for preparation for the heating season of 2019-2020; local budgets will allocate about UAH 13 billion for such preparation.

The Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Public Utility Economy Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, states that about 20 billion cubic meters of gas have to be injected into the underground gas storage facilities (USF) before the start of the heating season 2019-2020.

