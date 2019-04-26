subscribe to newsletter
  • Germany Bewildered At Russia's Attempts To Intimidate Zelenskyi Instead Of Building Better Relations With Upcoming President
26 April 2019, Friday, 13:09 19
Politics 2019-04-26T20:21:45+03:00
Ukrainian news
Germany Bewildered At Russia's Attempts To Intimidate Zelenskyi Instead Of Building Better Relations With Upcoming President

Germany is bewildered at Russia's attempts to intimidate upcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi instead of building relations with him, Russia sees only contradictory signals from him yet.

Representatives of Germany and Russia in the United Nations said this at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on April 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The representative of Germany also said the signing of the decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin to simplify the procedure of obtaining Russian citizenship by residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions on April 24 represented disrespect of the international law.

The meeting of the United Nations Security Council ended without adoption of any resolution.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia does not see any violations of the Minsk agreements in the simplification of the procedure of obtaining Russian citizenship by residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Russia calls absurd accusations of violations of the international law and the Minsk agreements.

