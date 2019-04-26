Russia Not Considering Simplification Of Issuance Of Russian Passports To Residents Of Occupies Territories Of Donetsk And Luhansk Regions Violation Of Minsk Agreements

Russia Not Considering Simplification Of Issuance Of Russian Passports To Residents Of Occupies Territories Of

Russia does not see any violations of the Minsk agreements in the simplification of the procedure of obtaining Russian citizenship by residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The representative of Russia said this during a meeting of the UN Security Council on April 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Russia does not consider the simplification of the procedure of obtaining Russian citizenship by residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions as interference in the domestic affair of Ukraine either.

Russia calls absurd accusations of violations of the international law and the Minsk agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, five member states of the European Union in the UN Security Council (Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom) urged the Russian Federation to refrain from taking steps posing a threat to the Minsk agreements