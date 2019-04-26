United Nations Urges Zelenskyi To Step Up Efforts On Implementation Of Minsk Agreements And On Restoring Constructive Dialogue With Russia

United Nations Urges Zelenskyi To Step Up Efforts On Implementation Of Minsk Agreements And On Restoring Const

The United Nations Organization urges upcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to continue and step up efforts on implementation of the Minsk agreements and on restoring constructive dialogue with the Russian Federation.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo said this at a meeting of the UN Security Council on April 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She regretted absence of progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements and called on the sides to the conflict in Eastern Ukraine to continue and step up efforts on implementation of the agreements. She also called on the sides to the conflict to step up diplomatic efforts and show political will for restoring constructive dialogue.

The UN congratulated the Ukrainian people on holding the presidential election.

In the context of the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin of April 24, which simplifies the procedure of obtaining Russian citizenship by residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the UN Under-Secretary-General called on the sides to the conflict to refrain from steps undermining the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, five member states of the European Union in the UN Security Council (Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom) urged the Russian Federation to refrain from taking steps posing a threat to the Minsk agreements.