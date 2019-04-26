subscribe to newsletter
26.3 26.75
29.3 30
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • United Nations Urges Zelenskyi To Step Up Efforts On Implementation Of Minsk Agreements And On Restoring Constructive Dialogue With Russia
26 April 2019, Friday, 13:00 23
Politics 2019-04-26T21:15:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
United Nations Urges Zelenskyi To Step Up Efforts On Implementation Of Minsk Agreements And On Restoring Const

United Nations Urges Zelenskyi To Step Up Efforts On Implementation Of Minsk Agreements And On Restoring Constructive Dialogue With Russia

The United Nations Organization urges upcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to continue and step up efforts on implementation of the Minsk agreements and on restoring constructive dialogue with the Russian Federation.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo said this at a meeting of the UN Security Council on April 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She regretted absence of progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements and called on the sides to the conflict in Eastern Ukraine to continue and step up efforts on implementation of the agreements. She also called on the sides to the conflict to step up diplomatic efforts and show political will for restoring constructive dialogue.

The UN congratulated the Ukrainian people on holding the presidential election.

In the context of the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin of April 24, which simplifies the procedure of obtaining Russian citizenship by residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the UN Under-Secretary-General called on the sides to the conflict to refrain from steps undermining the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, five member states of the European Union in the UN Security Council (Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom) urged the Russian Federation to refrain from taking steps posing a threat to the Minsk agreements.

Больше новостей о: Russia UN United Nations Minsk Agreements UN Security Council Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Archive
News
CEC To Announce Presidential Election Results On April 30 After Expiration Of Deadline For Appeals 17:52
Klimkin Intending To Stay If Zelenskyi Has Same Points Of View On Foreign Policies 17:49
EBRD: Acceptance Tests Of Confinement Over Chornobyl NPP's Power Unit No. 4 Successfully Completed 17:42
Rozenko: Cabinet Introduces Automatic Recalculation Of Utility Subsidies For Households From May 1 17:31
Rada To Consider Draft Resolution On Termination Of Results Of Voting On Law On Provision Of Functioning Of Ukrainian As Official Language On May 14 17:28
more news
World’s first cyborg Neil Harbisson gives a lecture in Kyiv 13:54
EU Delegation Head Mingarelli Seeing No Threats To Visa-Free Travels After Election Of Zelenskyi As President Of Ukraine 13:34
Belarus Resumes Gasoline And Diesel Fuel Supplies To Ukraine And Poland 18:57
President Will Be Able To Disband Rada Until June 14 – Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk 17:57
EBRD Plans To Increase Investment In Ukrainian Economy Twice To USD 1 Billion In 2019 13:29
more news
Rada Adopts Law On Provision Of Functioning Of Ukrainian As Official Language 13:19
United Nations Urges Zelenskyi To Step Up Efforts On Implementation Of Minsk Agreements And On Restoring Constructive Dialogue With Russia 13:00
CEC Accepts Originals Of Protocols On Results Of Voting In 2nd Round Of Presidential Election From All 199 District Commissions 13:15
Rada To Consider Draft Resolution On Termination Of Results Of Voting On Law On Provision Of Functioning Of Ukrainian As Official Language On May 14 17:28
President Will Be Able To Disband Rada Until June 14 – Head Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Vovk 17:57
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok