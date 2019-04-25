subscribe to newsletter
  Rada Requires Media, State And Local Agencies, Ukrainian Companies To Have Ukrainian Versions Of Their Websites, Make Them Default
25 April 2019, Thursday, 19:13 8
Politics 2019-04-25T19:13:59+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Requires Media, State And Local Agencies, Ukrainian Companies To Have Ukrainian Versions Of Their Websites, Make Them Default

The parliament has obliged state agencies, municipal agencies, enterprises, local self-governments, the mass media, and Ukrainian companies to have Ukrainian versions of their websites and social media sites, and make them the Ukrainian versions the default homepages.

This is stated in the draft law No. 5670-d "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," which parliament adopted by 278 votes compared with minimum required 226, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Foreign companies operating in Ukraine are also required to have Ukrainian versions of their websites with information that is sufficient for clear navigation and make the Ukrainian version their home pages.

This requirement does not apply to the print media that are published exclusively in the Crimean Tatar language, other Ukrainian indigenous languages, the English language, and other official languages of the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted the law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" on April 25.

