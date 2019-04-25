DPL To Simplify Mechanism For Crossing Border With Russia

The self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" intends to simplify the mechanism for crossing the border with Russia.

This is reported by Radio Liberty, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Head of the Republic" Denys Pushylin stated that it is necessary to develop a "simplified mechanism for crossing the border at checkpoints from the Russian Federation with the aim of centralized delivery of citizens to obtain Russian citizenship" until June 1.

Russia has not yet responded to the statements of the head of the militants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin simplified Russian citizenship obtaining for residents of the occupied territories of Donbas.