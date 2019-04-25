subscribe to newsletter
Poroshenko To Immediately Sign Newly Adopted Language Law

President Petro Poroshenko intends to immediately sign the law on functioning of Ukrainian as the state language.

Poroshenko has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, April 25, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law.

Non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament / co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko; and chairperson of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction, Vadim Novinsky, have registered two draft resolutions to cancel the decision of the Ukrainian Parliament as to adoption of the said law.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, does not have any right to sign respective law unless the Parliament considers the said draft resolutions.

