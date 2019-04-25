Constitutional Court Denying Possibility Of Disrupting President Inauguration

The Constitutional Court denies the possibility of disrupting the inauguration of the President.

This follows from the court statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Constitutional Court emphasizes that the head of the court will undoubtedly fulfill his duties and will lead to the oath of the newly elected President.

The Constitutional Court considers it impossible to disrupt this procedure.

Earlier, a number of media spread information about the alleged preparation by the Administration of the current President Petro Poroshenko of a procedure for disrupting the inauguration of the newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyi through the resignation of the chairman of the Constitutional Court Stanislav Shevchuk.

According to the law, it is the head of the Constitutional Court who takes the oath of the President during the inauguration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the second round of the presidential election, a total of 73.22% (13.5 million) of voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; and 24.45% (4.5 million) - incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, following results of calculation of 100% of e-ballot papers by the Central Election Commission.