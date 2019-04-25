Zelenskyi To Closely Analyse Language Law In Terms Of Its Conformity With Constitutional Rights Of Ukrainians After Inauguration

Zelenskyi To Closely Analyse Language Law In Terms Of Its Conformity With Constitutional Rights Of Ukrainians

Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who won the presidential race in Ukraine, intends to closely study the law on functioning of Ukrainian as the state language in terms of its conformity with the constitutional rights of all Ukrainians after his inauguration.

Press service of Zelenskyi has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyi also notes that the bill on the state land was considered during the election process, which made him a hostage of political rhetoric.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on functioning of Ukrainian as the state language.