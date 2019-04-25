subscribe to newsletter
26.6 26.9
29.6 30.2
˟
25 April 2019, Thursday, 18:22 13
Economy 2019-04-25T18:23:16+03:00
Ukrainian news
Total State Debt Up 0.7% To USD 78.8 Billion In March

Total State Debt Up 0.7% To USD 78.8 Billion In March

The total state debt (direct and state-secured) of Ukraine in March increased by 0.7% or USD 0.54 billion to USD 78.78 billion (as at March 31) month over month.

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from data of the Ministry of Finance.

The state and state-secured debt as at late March made UAH 2,146.64 billion or USD 78.78 billion over UAH 2,111.99 billion or USD 78.24 billion in the previous month.

The total size of the direct state debt as at March 31 made UAH 1,859.16 billion (USD 68.23 billion) over UAH 1,819.80 billion or USD 67.42 billion in the previous month.

At that direct foreign debt rose from USD 39.64 billion to USD 40.18 billion, while direct domestic debt rose by UAH 14.29 billion to UAH 764.29 billion (and in US dollar equivalent rose by USD 0.26 billion to USD 28.05 billion).

As at March 31, the state-secured debt made UAH 287.48 billion or USD 10.55 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the state and state-secured debt of Ukraine rose in US dollar equivalent by 2.6% or USD 2.02 billion to USD 78.32 billion.

In 2017, the state and state-secured debt of Ukraine rose in US dollar equivalent by 7.5% or USD 5.33 billion to USD 76.31 billion.

Больше новостей о: Finance Ministry state debt total state debt

Archive
News
Rada Requires Media, State And Local Agencies, Ukrainian Companies To Have Ukrainian Versions Of Their Websites, Make Them Default 19:13
DPL To Simplify Mechanism For Crossing Border With Russia 19:05
Poroshenko To Immediately Sign Newly Adopted Language Law 19:00
Belarus Resumes Gasoline And Diesel Fuel Supplies To Ukraine And Poland 18:57
Constitutional Court Denying Possibility Of Disrupting President Inauguration 18:54
more news
World’s first cyborg Neil Harbisson gives a lecture in Kyiv 13:54
Defense Ministry: Russia Increasing Strength Of Its Troops At Border With Ukraine, No Signs Of Improvement Of Military-Political Situation 13:43
PGO Will Arrest Yanukovych Immediately On His Arrival In Ukraine 13:49
Putin Simplifies Naturalization Of Donbas Residents By Russia 16:18
Zelenskyi's Team Urges Cabinet To Hold Negotiations With IMF On Cutting Gas Price For Population From May 1 13:39
more news
Total State Debt Up 0.7% To USD 78.8 Billion In March 18:22
EU Delegation Head Mingarelli Seeing No Threats To Visa-Free Travels After Election Of Zelenskyi As President Of Ukraine 13:34
Naftogaz Ups Gas Prices For Industrial Consumers For May By 5.2-11.5% To UAH 7,558.8-8,337.60 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 13:31
Zelenskyi's Team Urges Cabinet To Hold Negotiations With IMF On Cutting Gas Price For Population From May 1 13:39
Defense Ministry: Russia Increasing Strength Of Its Troops At Border With Ukraine, No Signs Of Improvement Of Military-Political Situation 13:43
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok