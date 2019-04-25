Total State Debt Up 0.7% To USD 78.8 Billion In March

The total state debt (direct and state-secured) of Ukraine in March increased by 0.7% or USD 0.54 billion to USD 78.78 billion (as at March 31) month over month.

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from data of the Ministry of Finance.

The state and state-secured debt as at late March made UAH 2,146.64 billion or USD 78.78 billion over UAH 2,111.99 billion or USD 78.24 billion in the previous month.

The total size of the direct state debt as at March 31 made UAH 1,859.16 billion (USD 68.23 billion) over UAH 1,819.80 billion or USD 67.42 billion in the previous month.

At that direct foreign debt rose from USD 39.64 billion to USD 40.18 billion, while direct domestic debt rose by UAH 14.29 billion to UAH 764.29 billion (and in US dollar equivalent rose by USD 0.26 billion to USD 28.05 billion).

As at March 31, the state-secured debt made UAH 287.48 billion or USD 10.55 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the state and state-secured debt of Ukraine rose in US dollar equivalent by 2.6% or USD 2.02 billion to USD 78.32 billion.

In 2017, the state and state-secured debt of Ukraine rose in US dollar equivalent by 7.5% or USD 5.33 billion to USD 76.31 billion.