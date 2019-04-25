EBRD Plans To Increase Investment In Ukrainian Economy Twice To USD 1 Billion In 2019

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to increase investments in the economic sector of Ukraine twice to USD 1 billion in 2019 year over year.

This was announced by Deputy Director of the EBRD Representative Office in Ukraine Marina Petrov during the conference of the European Business Association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Totally, business invested about USD 2 billion, which means that there were natural restrictions (for investments)... Those USD 0.5 billion that we invested last year are not bad at all. This year we hope to increase by 2 times," she said.

Petrov stressed that she sees no reason for the suspension of investment in Ukraine before the parliamentary election.

She recalled that the EBRD continued its activities in Ukraine during the 2014 crisis.

At the same time, Petrov noted that, for the time being, the consistency and clarity of economic policy after the election of Volodymyr Zelenskyi as president is important for the business environment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development intends to allocate to the authorities of Kyiv EUR 320 million for the implementation of infrastructure projects.

In the second round of the presidential election, a total of 73.22% (13.5 million) of voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; and 24.45% (4.5 million) - incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, following results of calculation of 100% of e-ballot papers by the Central Election Commission.