Rada Adopts Law On Provision Of Functioning Of Ukrainian As Official Language

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted the law on provision of functioning of Ukrainian as the official language.

With 226 votes required, 278 lawmakers voted for the second reading of law No. 5670-д, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document introduces certification of the level of knowledge of the Ukrainian language by government officials and obliges the state to organize Ukrainian language courses for adults.

It also introduces the post of authorized representative for protection of the state language, the holder of which shall be appointed or dismissed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The law equates attempts to introduce official multilingualism in Ukraine with overthrow of the constitutional order.

Enterprises and organizations of all ownership forms that work with customers and consumers should provide services in the Ukrainian language.

Provision of services in another language is possible only at the request of customers.

In the field of television and radio broadcasting, the law introduces that Ukrainian-language programs and films should constitute at least 75% of the total weekly volume of programs and films broadcast by central and regional broadcasting organizations in every time interval between 7.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. and between 1.00 a.m. and 10.00 p.m.

Print media shall be published in the Ukrainian language but newspapers and magazines can be published in several language versions, one of which should be Ukrainian.

Online media shall have a Ukrainian-language version and it shall be loaded by default.

The law will take effect in two months after publication. Some provisions of the law will take effect until 2025.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2018, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the first reading of the bill on provision of functioning of Ukrainian as the official language.