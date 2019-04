Merkel: Germany Will Continue Facilitating Positive Development Of Ukraine Regardless Of Presidential Election

Germany will continue to facilitate positive development of Ukraine regardless of the results of the Ukrainian presidential election.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated this at a joint press conference with President Petro Poroshenko in Berlin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Regardless of the election results, we will work for positive development of Ukraine,” Merkel said.

She noted that a report by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) stated that the first round of the Ukrainian presidential election, which took place on March 31, was fair and transparent.

Merkel added that there were also criticisms by international election observers and that these criticisms should be taken seriously ahead of the second round of the presidential election and the parliamentary election scheduled for the autumn.

The German chancellor said she expected fair and open election in the second round.

She expressed regret that it has not been possible to establish a stable ceasefire through implementation of the Minsk agreements but noted that the conflict has been limited and the degree of tension reduced.

According to Merkel, the results of the Minsk process are not completely satisfactory, but this is the only way to resolve the conflict.

She called on Russia to free the 24 Ukrainian sailors it captured in the Kerch Strait and to ensure freedom of navigation in the Sea of Azov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko is paying a working visit to Germany on Friday.

After the meeting with Merkel in Berlin, Poroshenko will travel to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.