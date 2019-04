Poroshenko Proposes Participation Of German Companies In Management Of Ukraine’s GTS In Exchange For German Wi

President Petro Poroshenko has proposed participation of German companies in the management of Ukraine’s gas transmission system (GTS) in exchange for withdrawal of Germany from the project for construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

Poroshenko made the proposal at a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko stressed that Ukraine considers the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline as a Russian political project that carries risks for Ukraine.

He proposed that Germany refuse to participate in this project in exchange for participation of German companies in the management of Ukraine’s gas transmission system.

"Our negotiations with Germany on this issue are continuing," Poroshenko said.

In response, Merkel said that the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline should not pose a threat to Ukraine as a transit country for supply of Russian natural gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States House of Representatives has approved a bill opposing the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.