Poroshenko: Donbas Ceasefire Should Enter Into Force On April 18

President Petro Poroshenko has said that a ceasefire should enter into force in Donbas on April 18.

Poroshenko was speaking at a joint news briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Poroshenko, the parties support announcement of an "Easter truce" in Donbas.

"It should enter into force on April 18 if it is supported by the Russian Federation," Poroshenko said.

He stressed that Merkel has made a very significant contribution to the preservation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In addition, Poroshenko said that the human rights situation in the Russian-annexed Crimea has deteriorated significantly.

Poroshenko and Merkel demanded that the Russian Federation immediately release the 24 Ukrainian sailors it captured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, militants fired on positions of the Joint Forces Operations’ units 11 times on April 11, killing one Ukrainian soldier and injuring eight.