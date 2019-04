Merkel Considers It Necessary To Continue Meetings In Normandy Format After Election Of President

German Chancellor Angela Merkel considers it necessary to continue meetings in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France) after the election of the President of Ukraine.

She said this at a joint briefing with President Petro Poroshenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I think that the Normandy format has justified itself... I think that it should be extended (after the election of the President)," she said.

In turn, Poroshenko said that if he wins the presidential election, he intends to immediately hold a meeting in the Normandy format.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko arrived in Germany to meet with Merkel.