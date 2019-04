President Petro Poroshenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed the next steps to revitalize the peace process within the framework of the “Normandy format” (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia)."

The presidential press service announced this in a statement after a telephone conversation between Poroshenko and Merkel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the telephone conversation took place at the initiative of the German leader.

During the conversation, Merkel congratulated Poroshenko on reaching the second round of the Ukrainian presidential election.

In addition, they noted the honesty and competitiveness of the electoral process in Ukraine.

Poroshenko and Merkel also discussed issues relating to the conflict in the Donbas and release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia.

"They also exchanged views on further steps, particularly within the framework of the Normandy format, to revitalize the peace process through implementation of the Minsk agreements, release of the Kremlin’s hostages, and implementation of the initiative to deploy a United nations peacekeeping mission in the occupied Donbas," the press service said.

Poroshenko thanked Merkel for her attention to the situation in Ukraine and discussed further contacts at the highest level.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Petro Poroshenko recently stated that Ukraine was ready for a "Normandy format" meeting at the level of political advisers to de-escalate the situation.